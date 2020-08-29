Phil B. Ford



Salem - 9/05/1932 - 8/21/2020



Phil was born on September 5, 1932, the third son of Margaret & Bert Ford, the fourth generation to be born in the Willamette Valley. He attended Salem schools and University of Oregon. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany at the end of the US occupation. After service he attended Mexico City College, which he described as "a memorable experience." Phil enjoyed traveling, especially to London where he made his first trip in the mid-50's. In 1963 he married the love of his life Evelyn Lebold.



He worked for Belcrest Memorial Association for over 50 years and as General Manager and President for 35 years. He was also associated with the TK Ford Co., an investment business founded in Salem by his grandfather in 1890. He was a member of many associations and boards. Phil was appointed to the Oregon Mortuary & Cemetery Board by two consecutive governors, serving its longest individual term as board member and president.



He, with his wife Evie, started many happy traditions that brought family members together for holidays, birthdays, and other significant events. They took nieces and nephews on an annual shopping trip for parents' gifts and a visit to Santa. For decades the entire family descended on their Washington Street home for Christmas dinner. To this day, cousins remember exploring the large old house together, finding treasures in cubbyholes upstairs and a secret wine cellar in the basement. As dinnertime approached, tables were set up in the living room for the older kids, but the younger ones looked forward to eating in the cozy kitchen nook where Evie would pop in and join them! Adults always enjoyed the ambiance of the quiet corner dining room. Wonderful memories. Uncle Phil will always be remembered for his unfailing devotion to family.



Phil is survived by his cherished wife Evie and many dear friends and family members who will miss him greatly.



There will be a private family service at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service on September 5 at 1:00 pm, followed by a public outdoor service at Belcrest Memorial Park at 2:00 pm.









