|
|
Phil Olson
Stayton - Philip Olson was born on March 26, 1950 in Garibaldi, Oregon. Phil and his two brothers grew up in Mehama exploring as far as they could. They would pack lunches and ride bikes as far as Silver Creek Falls or the Little North Fork.
Phil married Janet McDowell on June 11, 1971. They were soon blessed with a daughter, Elona. Phil was an incredibly "hands on" father and loving husband who had a zest for life and enjoyed being with people. He loved God and enjoyed sharing his faith with others.
Phil had a respected career at Oregon State Penitentiary from 1976 to 2001. He became a Grandfather shortly after his retirement. He LOVED babysitting his Grandchildren. They knew that if their parents said no to something, all they would have to do is ask Grandpa Phil!
Phil passed away at the age of 68 on December 19, 2018, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers (David and Ken) and parents (Otto, Velma and Violet). He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter and son-in-law, Elona and Chuck Larimer; Grandsons, Aiden and Gavin Larimer; brother, Steven Olson; and many other extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2 at Bethel Baptist Church at 4pm. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and bright colors in honor of Phil. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Phil's name to Bethel Baptist Youth Group or Compassion International. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019