|
|
Philip 'Bruce' Beilke
Brooks - Philip 'Bruce' Beilke died on Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 75. Born to Philip and Lena (Andrews) Beilke in Monterey, CA on Dec. 6, 1943 while his father was stationed there during WWII. In May of 1950 his family moved to Brooks, OR.
He attended Brooks Elementary and Gervais High School graduating in 1962.
Growing up he helped with the farm, the 100 hogs the family raised, milked cows and shucked corn, drove tractors, moved irrigation pipe and picked crops. He was very active in Boy Scouts and loved playing soldier. Frequently called home from school to chase pigs or fill the sawdust furnace. In high school he played basketball, football and participated in school plays, graduating in 1962. Soon after, he joined the Navy stationed on aircraft carrier Hornet II manning a SH3A helicopter. Bruce was a Petty Officer 2nd class, squadron, HS-2, antisubmarine warfare.
He married JoAnne Atkinson in 1968. Their first son died soon after birth. Son, Douglas Ray Beilke, was born in 1971. They lived in Keizer, OR where he owned Beilke's Business Equipment. Active in Noon Optimist Club, Salem Soap Box Derby and Albany Optimist Club.
He married Margaret McDonnall Stamps, PhD, in 1988. Bruce built their home in Ellensburg. They later moved to Albany. He was a handyman, repairing and building. Bruce is survived by his wife, Margaret, son, Douglas, grandson, Desmond, brother, Terry (Debbie) Beilke and sisters, Carol (Jim) Adelman and Janet Lutz and Margaret's children Eileen Schmidt, Corinne Stafford, and Glenn (Nolan) Stamps.
Celebration for Bruce will be Sunday, March 24, 1 pm to 3 pm at the Beilke Family Farm, 4925 Rockdale St NE, Brooks, OR. Burial arrangements will be made with Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019