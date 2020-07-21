1/
Philip Edward Storie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Edward Storie

Shawnee, Oklahoma - Philip Edward Storie, age 65, passed away in Salem, OR on July 19, 2020.

Philip was born on April 18, 1955 in Bakersfield, CA to Carl and Geraldine (Moore) Storie. He was 1 of 3 children born to Carl and Geraldine.

After graduation from Scio Union High School in 1973 he attended Chemeketa Community College, where he received his Associates Degree. He worked as a Welder/Fabricator until he retired, and he received many welding certifications over the course of his career.

On July 7, 2007 Philip married Julie Cygan. They lived in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and were married until his passing.

Philip enjoyed wood working, camping, fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed!

Philip was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Storie in 2014, his brother, David Storie, and his father Carl E. Storie. He is survived by his wife, Julie H. Storie; his son, Jason E. Storie; and his brother, Jeffrey A. Storie.

At his request, no services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved