Philip Edward Storie



Shawnee, Oklahoma - Philip Edward Storie, age 65, passed away in Salem, OR on July 19, 2020.



Philip was born on April 18, 1955 in Bakersfield, CA to Carl and Geraldine (Moore) Storie. He was 1 of 3 children born to Carl and Geraldine.



After graduation from Scio Union High School in 1973 he attended Chemeketa Community College, where he received his Associates Degree. He worked as a Welder/Fabricator until he retired, and he received many welding certifications over the course of his career.



On July 7, 2007 Philip married Julie Cygan. They lived in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and were married until his passing.



Philip enjoyed wood working, camping, fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed!



Philip was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Storie in 2014, his brother, David Storie, and his father Carl E. Storie. He is survived by his wife, Julie H. Storie; his son, Jason E. Storie; and his brother, Jeffrey A. Storie.



At his request, no services will be held.









