Philip H. Jackson



Salem - 4/1/1943 - 9/28/2020



Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Born to Holly and Ellen Jackson in Chicago, Illinois. Moved to Oregon in 1944 when Holly founded Jackson Jewelers in downtown Salem.



Philip grew up in South Salem with his two brothers, Clark and Ralph. The Jackson boys were avid horse riders, snow skiers, and boaters.



Phil graduated from South Salem High School, attended some college at Oregon College of Education, served in the Army Reserves and started working at the family store in his midtwenties.



Phil enjoyed working with customers and being a part of the Salem community. His patience, honesty, and attention to detail made him a trusted and respected jeweler. Phil dedicated all of his working years to upholding the highest standards of quality and service until his retirement.



Phil married Peggy Lee Harvey in 1975. They had two children; Patrick in 1979 and Paige in 1981. He was a dedicated father and husband. He worked hard and made sure there was time to play hard. They enjoyed winter weekends in Bend, OR, skiing at Mt. Bachelor and summer weekends at Detroit Lake at their North Santiam Sportsman Club campsite. He was a graceful skier on the snow and water.



In his later years, Phil developed a love for Harleys. He loved the sound of his motor echoing through the hills as much as he liked the sound of his boat engine when he hammered it in the Santiam Canyons. "Pedal to the metal!" was a favorite slogan.



As his life slowed down, he was kept entertained by his loving granddaughters. He was always adding in his two cents, especially when it came to safety or the weather forecast.



He is survived by wife Peggy, son Patrick, daughter Paige, and grandchildren Annette and Maxine.



A private family graveside service is scheduled at Belcrest Cemetary, where he can be close to his parents.



Family and friends are invited to gather at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, October 6th at 4:00 PM. Picnic provided by family.



Donations are welcome to support the Parkinson Foundation or Brighton Hospice. Assisitng the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.



A special thank you for the angels at Brighton who were most supportive in Phil's comfortable passage.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store