Philip Lindberg

Albany - Philip Gordon Lindberg, 79 of Albany, passed away at his home just before midnight on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Phil was born in Geneva, IL, on July 30, 1940 to Milton and Beth Lindberg (MacKinney).

He married Anita Hartzler on July 10, 1971 at Scottdale, PA, and together they enjoyed almost 49 years of marriage. Phil, having worked as a librarian early in his career, finished his career in clerical work with the Oregon Department of Transportation. Upon retirement in 2006, he and Anita spent seven years traveling all over the US as full-time RVers doing volunteer service at national wildlife refuges, state parks, etc. Phil enjoyed reading, programming Excel to accomplish various tasks, and singing in various choirs. A high point of his choral participation was performing with a community-based choir at the famed Carnegie Hall.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Lindberg.

He is survived by his wife Anita; sister Grace Johnson of Rockford, IL; daughter Krysta (Derren) Keene of the UK; son Jeffrey Lindberg of Cedar Rapids, IA; daughter Elena Hunter of Los Angeles, CA; son Alex Lindberg of Lebanon, Oregon; and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
