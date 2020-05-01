|
|
Philip Wayne Pomeroy
Mt. Angel - Philip Wayne Pomeroy age 63, a resident of Mount Angel passed away at home with his family on April 29th 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. Phil was born in Portland Oregon on October 20th 1956 to Ray and Charlene Pomeroy and grew up in Happy Valley alongside his two brothers. Phil married Ruthie Annen on October 13th 1990. They had two sons together, Nick and Doug.
Phil graduated from Clackamas High School in 1974 and pursued a career with Portland General Electric beginning as an apprentice. Phil worked with PGE from 1977 to 2017 at which time he retired as a Journeyman Line Foreman. Phil was a proud member of the IBEW Local 125 Union throughout his entire career and beyond. Phil was respected and admired by his fellow brothers as a man of kindness and integrity; he was someone you could truly count on. In his free time Phil enjoyed playing golf, with his two boys and his friends, water skiing, hunting and playing ice hockey in his younger years. Most importantly of all, Phil cherished whatever time he could spend with his family whether it was camping or enjoying their company. Phil was a one of a kind father, husband and friend and he will be dearly missed.
Phil is survived by his wife Ruthie, and his two sons Nick and Doug Pomeroy all of whom reside in Mount Angel. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held for Phil, Tuesday May 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Mount Angel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Legacy Oregon Burn Center. Assisting family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 1 to May 6, 2020