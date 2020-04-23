Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Seeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip A. Seeger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip A. Seeger Obituary
Phillip A. Seeger

Stayton - Phillip, 76, died March 12 in Stayton. He was born on August 13, 1949 at home in North Fork. Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon and children Devin and Randy Seeger and Alyssa Nussbaumer. Recitation of the rosary and mass of Christian burial will take place at a time which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Immaculate Conception Church or to Stayton Middle School sports department in his name. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -