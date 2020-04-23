|
Phillip A. Seeger
Stayton - Phillip, 76, died March 12 in Stayton. He was born on August 13, 1949 at home in North Fork. Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon and children Devin and Randy Seeger and Alyssa Nussbaumer. Recitation of the rosary and mass of Christian burial will take place at a time which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Immaculate Conception Church or to Stayton Middle School sports department in his name. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020