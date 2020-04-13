|
|
Phillip DeCamp
Salem - Our beloved son, devoted husband, loving father, attentive grandfather and dear friend Phillip Nile DeCamp, passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday April 5th 2020. He was born on December 26th 1959 to Lila Marie Mooso and Richard Leroy DeCamp in San Francisco. Phillip DeCamp leaves behind his wife Connie and children Jered, Corrine and Brandon along with six grandchildren.
Phil grew up in Salem Oregon where he attended Washington Elementary School, Waldo Middle School, and graduated from North Salem High School in 1979. He was raised through the LDS church and attended with his family all throughout Salem where he became an eagle scout master and mentor to many young men and women.
Phil became a young business owner in his early 20's and created a cabinet shop called DeCamp Custom Woodworking. He worked on many commercial and residential properties all over Oregon and created an exemplary reputation for his company, specializing in rare timbers he would bring up from Humboldt county area.
Phil met his first and only wife, Consuelo Gonzalez in 1981. In the summer of 1982 Phil welcomed his first born son Jered Duwayne DeCamp. Connie and Phil were married on June 1st 1985 at the historical Deepwood Estate. They soon welcomed their daughter Corrine Nicole DeCamp in the fall of 1986, followed by his second and last child Brandon Dale DeCamp. The children were taught the importance of kindness and responsibility towards the community, through their father and the LDS church.
In the most recent years of his life Phil worked for May Trucking, after 10 years of dedication he came home to be with his family, friends and grandchildren and became a school bus driver for Salem Keizer School District for children with special needs.
Phil always had a friendly smile and warm hug for friends and family each time he saw them no matter the time or distance in between. The most important thing to Phil was his family and friends. Phil was an amazing man who was loved and admired by many. He will be missed tremendously.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020