Phillip "Scott" Weitman
August 22, 1972 Salem Oregon August 25th, 2019 Spring Texas
Scott passed away unexpectedly in Spring Texas from a horrible accident. He was born August 22nd, in Salem Oregon to Phillip J. Weitman & Patricia Mason Kitzhaber.
From the time Scott could crawl, he loved anything with wheels that continued the rest of his life. He would climb before he could walk, going as high as he could. Growing up he played the usual sports starting in kindergarten with T-ball and on to soccer and all other sports. He followed in his brothers footsteps with wrestling. He was a good wrestler, won most of his matches.
He instilled his love for wrestling in his son Dylan who wrestled all through high school going to State all 4 years.
He and his brothers enjoyed hunting; they even tried their luck at bow hunting. They loved the outdoors camping and exploring backroads and the mountains around home.
Scott went to UTI in Arizona to study diesel mechanics. He worked on the diesel trucks at one of the lumber mills. After a year or so he joined the Navy traveling all over. He worked on an aircraft carrier. His oldest son Dylan was born during that time.
After leaving the Navy Scott met and married Chrystal Tigner on June 1st, 1996.
They lived in Lyons where their son Cody was born. A couple of years later they moved to Texas settling in Spring, Texas where their son Brandon and daughter Tiffany were born.
Scott was a good husband and father, his family came first. He and Chrystal enjoyed taking the kids wherever they went. They were a close family.
He showed them his love for motorcycles and cars. He taught them to fish, especially Tiffany. They went on many daytrips, had many family gatherings. Scott had a passion for online war games. He played nearly every day challenging online teams which kept those around him chuckling at hi banter.
Scott was well liked and respected by fellow workers and friends. He kept them laughing with his humor and antics. He was the kind of person always ready to help when there was a need and as told by his son Brandon, always had your back.
Scott worked the past 20 years at Baker Hughes Inc. machining parts for drilling rigs. He learned how to run all the machines.
Scott is survived by his wife Chrystal, sons Dylan, (Salem OR.) Cody (Texas) Brandon (Texas), Tiffany (Texas) His father Phillip J. Weitman, Salem. Mother Patricia Mason Kitzhaber (Jim) in Gates. Brothers- Eric (Terry) Albany. Jason (Jennifer) Kelso WA. & Dusty (Missy) Mill City. Many Aunts, Uncles, nieces & nephews.
Preceded in death were his Grandparents, Stan & Edith Mason & Stan (Tut) & Marilyn Weitman.
A celebration of life will be held October 12th, 2019 from 1pm to 4 pm. at St. Patrick's Hall - 362 7th St. - Lyons, Oregon
