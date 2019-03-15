|
|
Phyllis Arleen Kowalke
Corvallis - Phyllis Arleen Kowalke passed Oct 12 2018 in Corvallis Oregon at age 90. She was born in salem Oregon Feb 17 1928.
She graduated from high school in Salem. She is survived by her husband Harry. Three children Kathy Ladd of Newport Oregon,
Bruce Ladd of Keani Alaska, Alan Ladd of Salem Oregon.She als has grand children, Great Grand children and a great great grand child.
There will be a celebration of life at 277 N E conifer Blvd Corvallis Oregon. April O6 2018 2 PM at the club House.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 15, 2019