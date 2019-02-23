|
|
Phyllis Frances McCue
Salem - In Loving Memory of Phyllis Frances McCue.
Phyllis Frances McCue, born June 18, 1943 in North Dakota, died peacefully on February 19, 2019 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA, after a sudden illness. She spent her life caring for and helping others as a registered nurse in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit of Salem Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. She was a loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James McCue, her parents, George and Julia Phelps, her sisters, Vicki Jones and Penelope Nelsen. She is survived by her son James McCue and her daughter Patricia Allen and son-in-law John Allen, her seven grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Katherine, Conor, Chelsea, Jack, and John, and her two great-grandchildren, David and Derek. The family would like to thank the Physicians, nurses, and staff at the Providence Regional Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care of our Mother. We are also grateful to our family, friends and colleagues who have been so kind and caring to us over this very trying time.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 23, 2019