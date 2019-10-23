|
Phyllis Herber
Salem - Phyllis Lorene Herber, 83 years young, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Salem, OR. Phyllis was born in Camas, WA on December 31, 1936 to Willard & Lonita McCoy. Phyllis grew up in Camas and graduated from Camas High School and married Paul Herber. Phyllis worked as a dental assistant after graduation and eventually worked at Camas Flower Shop where she continued to develop her interest in all things flowers and decorating. She also met her lifelong friend Arlene Matson. Together, Phyllis & Arlene led a Cub Scout den which included sons Mike & Jeff.
The family moved to Salem in 1975 to join Paul's family where they ran a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise. Later in life Phyllis developed a second loved hobby, painting. Phyllis also enjoyed many years with her sister-in-laws on a Salem bowling league.
Phyllis is survived by her two sons Mike and Jeff and 3 grandchildren Amber, Josh and Connor.
Funeral services will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10am at the Keizer Funeral Chapel, 4365 River Rd. N., Keizer, OR 97303. Burial and a small graveside memorial will follow at 2pm at the Camas Cemetery 630 NE St., Camas, WA., followed by a 3pm reception for all those who would like to share Phyllis' lifeand memory at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fireside Room 324 NE Oak St in Camas. Arrangements are in the care of Keizer Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute to Phyllis at www.keizerchapel.com where you can share your favorite memories, upload photos and sign the guestbook.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019