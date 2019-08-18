Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Phyllis I. Morgan


1927 - 2019
Phyllis I. Morgan
Phyllis I. Morgan

Salem - Phyllis was born on May 15, 1927 to Rudolph L. and Mary E. Anderson in Bismark, North Dakota. She passed away on August 4, 2019, in Salem, at the age of 92.

* Loving *Talented *Classy *Kind *Funny *Generous

Phyllis embraced life to the fullest and weathered all the twists and turns through her faith and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed putting her talents to work on the sewing machine, in the kitchen and with a paint brush, to name a few. She made good friends throughout her life wherever she put down roots. Phyllis was active in her church, participated in dance aerobics, PEO, and loved traveling.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Jana McFerron (Chuck) and sisters, Beverly Sharp (Wayne), and Shirley Thielman.

A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Please make any donations to the . 1650 NW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97209. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019
