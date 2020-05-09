Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Phyllis Miller Newell

Phyllis Miller Newell Obituary
Phyllis Miller Newell

Keizer - Phyllis Miller Newell's life journey ended on May 7, 2020, due to causes related to being 99 years and 11 months of age. She was a wife to Ben for 56 years; mother of Rex Newell (Judy), Sandra Zimmer (Jerry), Carolyne Filsinger (Gary); and grandmother to Tracy, Mary, Chet, Ben, Gayle and Cara. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other cherished family and friends.

Among other things, Phyllis will be remembered for her passion for music, bouquets of roses, generosity, compassion, kindness, creativity, humor, and devotion to family. In everything she did, she did her best.

She will be remembered quietly, by her family at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to: The Newell Scholarship, Jackman Foundation - OSU, 850 SW 35th St. Corvallis OR 97331 or Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015, 3rd St. NW, Salem, Oregon, 97304. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 9 to May 13, 2020
