|
|
Priscilla E. Birch
Salem - Priscilla Elizabeth (Bercow) Birch passed away on January 23, 2019. She was born in Mamaroneck, NY on January 2, 1920, third of four children born to Samuel D. Bercow and Margaret L. (Rafferty) Bercow. Priscilla was a graduate of Mamaroneck High School and worked as a secretary before marrying David F. Birch of White Plains, NY. They travelled across the country, making their home in McMinnville, Oregon in 1959. Together, they operated Mione Packing Company in Newberg, Oregon for many years. Priscilla returned to Mamaroneck briefly but returned to Oregon, working for Oregon Lithoprint in McMinnville and the State of Oregon in Salem.
Priscilla loved to garden and watch the waves in Roads End. She loved children and cherished the time she spent with her grandson. Priscilla had many friends and treasured her correspondence with them over decades. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa H. Birch (Russell E. Smith) and grandson, Lucas W. B. Smith, her step-son David L. Birch (Louisa), a niece, Patricia Aulicino, and sister-in-law, Nancy Ensign Bercow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lucille, brothers, Lester D. and Richard S. Bercow, and her husband, David F. Birch. She will be buried in a private ceremony in New York.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019