Putnam S. "Put" Robbins


1933 - 2019
Putnam S. "Put" Robbins Obituary
Putnam "Put" S. Robbins

Salem - Putnam S. Robbins was born October 11, 1933 to parents Putnam W. and Elsie Robbins in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. Put and Christine Peak were married in August of 1955. The couple had two children, Cynthia and Bradley. He was educated in Michigan and received his Master's degree from Michigan State University. He also served in the United States Air Force. Put was employed as a manager in Forest Products and later in Real Estate and Insurance Sales. He will be remembered as an honest businessman.

Put is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Christine M. Robbins; children Cynthia Robbins and Bradley Robbins; grandchildren Jerrin (Erika) Robbins and Sara Cerullo; and great granddaughter Kelly Robbins. He will be laid to rest in a Family Graveside Service at Willamette National Cemetery this summer. The family requests memorial donations in Put's name be directed to . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
