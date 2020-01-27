|
Quinten Price Castellano
Independence - Quinten Price Castellano of Independence, Oregon passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 32. Quinten spent his younger years between Las Vegas, Nevada and Huntington Beach, California before making his way to Oregon in the early 2000s.
Q, as many knew him, lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed being outdoors, water activities of all kinds, playing video games, collecting comic books, dancing, and the Green Bay Packers. He was very much a people person and an avid hugger who would often tell stories to anyone who would listen.
Quinten is preceded in death by his step-brother, Kevin. He is survived by his wife Melissa Castellano, née Hinzman, of Independence, his father Tony Castellano and his wife Diane of Huntington Beach, his brother Justin, step-sister Kristina and her husband José, his father- and mother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-quintin-castellano
In honor of Quinten, there will be a viewing at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence on Friday, January 31st from 12-2 pm, with services beginning at 3 pm. A gathering will follow. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences at www.FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020