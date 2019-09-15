|
R. Steven Johansen
R. Steven Johansen, 72, died on August 21, 2019. He was the youngest of four brothers and one sister. Steve graduated from North Salem High School and from Oregon State University. After college he served with the U.S. Eighth Army Military Police in South Korea.
Steve retired with 30 years at the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. A career expanding from park manager to park administration positions. Steve enjoyed the friendships he made building RV aircraft and was a member of the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) for over 30 years.
Steve's untimely death was caused from a rare disease called amyloidosis. He fought a brave battle for five years. A private family memorial will be held.
Contributions in Steve's memory are suggested to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346, or online at amyloidosis.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019