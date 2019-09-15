Resources
More Obituaries for R. Johansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Steven Johansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Steven Johansen Obituary
R. Steven Johansen

R. Steven Johansen, 72, died on August 21, 2019. He was the youngest of four brothers and one sister. Steve graduated from North Salem High School and from Oregon State University. After college he served with the U.S. Eighth Army Military Police in South Korea.

Steve retired with 30 years at the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. A career expanding from park manager to park administration positions. Steve enjoyed the friendships he made building RV aircraft and was a member of the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) for over 30 years.

Steve's untimely death was caused from a rare disease called amyloidosis. He fought a brave battle for five years. A private family memorial will be held.

Contributions in Steve's memory are suggested to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346, or online at amyloidosis.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.