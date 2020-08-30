Rachel Ann Watilo



Salem - Rachel Ann Watilo, 76, went to spend eternity with our Lord on August 14, 2020.



Born April 19, 1944 in Eugene, Oregon, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn Asburry.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Watilo; two daughters, Renee Pileggi and husband Richard Pileggi and Shelby McGrath and husband Keith McGrath; four beloved grandchildren, Stephen, Zachary, Jaycie, and Maygen.



A celebration of life will be held on September 19, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Salem, Oregon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store