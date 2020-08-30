1/1
Rachel Ann Watilo
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Ann Watilo

Salem - Rachel Ann Watilo, 76, went to spend eternity with our Lord on August 14, 2020.

Born April 19, 1944 in Eugene, Oregon, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn Asburry.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Watilo; two daughters, Renee Pileggi and husband Richard Pileggi and Shelby McGrath and husband Keith McGrath; four beloved grandchildren, Stephen, Zachary, Jaycie, and Maygen.

A celebration of life will be held on September 19, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Salem, Oregon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved