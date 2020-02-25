|
Ralph Hunt "Jack" Jackson
Salem - Ralph Hunt Jackson was born June 22, 1929 and died February 22, 2020. Ralph died peacefully after a well-lived ninety years. Known to many of his friends and family by his nickname "Jack," he was born in Salem, raised in Portland and Corvallis, graduated from Corvallis High Scholl, and acquired his Civil Engineering degree from Oregon State University. After a brief time designing and building houses, Ralph worked thirty years for the State of Oregon, including twenty years in the Water Resourced Department prior to his retirement in 1987.
Ralph served on the Salem City Council from 1982 to 1988. He was a member of the West Salem Lions Club for fifty-three years, as well as serving on various committees when asked.
Ralph was blessed to have two long-term marriages, one to "Happ" Young (1951-1988) and one to Diane Butler (1989-Present). He helped raise three children and acquired three step-children with his second marriage.
Over the years Ralph enjoyed many hobbies. He was a gifted architect and craftsman builder. He enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing in the choir, sailing, traveling, lapidary, water and snow sports, and civic activities.
As a resident at Capitol Manor he continued to live an active life. He had a way of embracing each phase of his life as part of the journey.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Diane Jackson, children; Richard (Susan) Christian, Kathy Hafdahl, Stephen (Susan) Jackson, and Karen Chambers, stepchildren; Elizabeth (Dan) Zinkand, Jana (Mark) Dunning, and Joan (Chris) McDonald as well as 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and one step great grandchild.
A Celebration of life in remembrance of Ralph will be held Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 pm at Capitol Manor Auditorium. Private entombment will be at Belcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum under the care of Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Contributions may be made to the Lions Club Eye Bank.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020