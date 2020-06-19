Ralph Leon Sutter



Ralph was born in Rockdale Township, PA on Sept. 22, 1933. He was the 3rd of 4 children (William, Leroy, Ralph & Joyce) born to Earnest and Mary (Wellman) Sutter.



He graduated from Cambridge Springs Highschool in 1951 and married Jackie Mickens in 1952. They had 6 sons: Gary, Randy, Roy, Scott, Rick and Brad. Randy died 1 day after his birth and Gary died of a heart attack in 2006, at 52 years young. Ralph stayed and worked on the dairy farm on which he was born until 1966, at which time he and the family packed up and left PA for Houston, Texas. There Ralph attended Gulf Coast Bible College to study for the ministry. He pastored the Round Mott Church of God for 3 years in Louise, TX.



In 1972 they left Texas for Oregon where he began building houses with his sons in and around Salem, OR, until he retired in 2008. In 1992 Ellie Pierson came to Oak Park Church of God to serve as associate pastor. They were married in 1994 and continued to share together in various ministries of the Oak Park Church of God in Salem, OR, Solid Rock Church of God in The Dalles, OR, and Aloha Church of God in Aloha, OR. He never retired from serving the church.



His family was his greatest love and legacy and he was proud of each and every one of them. He was a wonderful advisor, a father figure, our safe place, and always had a tune in his heart and on his lips. He is forever embedded in our hearts and minds.



Above all Ralph loved Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He shared his faith in the way he lived his life more than by words. He was a walking example of what true faith and love through Christ is meant to be. Ralph is now face-to-face in the presence of God.



Everyone that knew Ralph knew he was passionate about hunting. He would light up when talking about all of his hunting trips.



Preceded in Death by his parents Earnest & Mary Sutter; his sons Randy & Gary Sutter; siblings William (Bill) Sutter; LeRoy Sutter; Joyce Baringer.



Survived by: Wife: Ellie Pierson-Sutter; Sons: Roy & Laurie Sutter, Scott Sutter, Rick & Shelly Sutter, Brad & Joy Sutter, Brian & Darren Shore, Daughter Stephanie Ferry, 12 grandchildren, & 7 great grandchildren.



Oh, how we miss and love you, Ralph Sutter! Your Precious Ellie and family









