Ralph Osborne Taylor
Salem - Ralph Osborne Taylor, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 in Salem, Oregon, after a long-goodbye. He was born on March 13, 1935 in Galax, Virginia. He was the third of four children born to Osborne Thomas Taylor and Josie Verna Bartlett. His family were farm workers and shared many stories of their trials and tribulations. They would follow the crops traveling from the east to west coast. It was in Oregon that he fell in love with Sarah Frances Clark, known as Frances to her family. They eloped to Michigan and began their life together; marrying on September 8, 1955. They had three children, Debra, Connie and Greg. West Stayton, Oregon was where they lived most of their married lives. Frances, Ralph's beloved wife died in April of 2002. Throughout Ralph's life he worked at many jobs. He worked for Burkland Lumber Mill for most of his career, then moved on to National Wood Products and finally a custodian at North Salem High School. In 1980, Ralph became a Christian. This thrilled his wife and family as they had been praying for this moment for many years. From this moment forward he lived his life for Jesus his Savior. He was a member of the South Salem Church of the Nazarene. There he volunteered in many capacities. Ralph was always willing to say yes and loved serving others; be that driving kids to camp or traveling on a Work and Witness Trip. He traveled on mission trips around the world, and often visited the Philippines where his son and daughter-in-law served as missionaries. Ralph loved to travel to Alaska to visit his daughter and son-in-law and after fishing there, was done fishing for trout in Oregon.
Ralph's greatest treasures were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He traveled to all of their graduations and weddings, and as soon as possible to meet his newest grandchild. He was a caring, selfless, fun-loving dad and Papa. He gave without ceasing; his time, talent, money and love. He will be missed by all who call him dad, Papa, Grizz, Mr. T., Ralph, brother, and friend.
Ralph lived the last 2.5 years of his life in a memory care center, where it was easy to fall in love with him. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Taylor; mother, Josie Taylor; father, Osborne Taylor; brother, Forrest Taylor; and sister, Lillian Poplin. Ralph is survived by his children, Debra Fay Knapp, Salem, Oregon; Connie Rochelle Taylor McCarty (Gary), Sitka, Alaska; Gregory Ralph Taylor (Terri), Salem, Oregon, nine grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a brother Carroll Taylor. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Ralph Taylor Memorial Fund, C/O South Salem Church of the Nazarene, 1661 Boone Road SE, Salem, OR 97306 to be distributed to the organizations that Ralph spent his life serving. The family wishes to thank Brookstone Memory/ Alzheimer's Care of Salem for their love and care for dad. A graveside service for family will be held at 2pm on July 28, 2019 at Lone Oak Cemetery, Stayton, OR with a memorial service to begin at 4pm at South Salem Church of the Nazarene, 1661 Boone Road SE, Salem, Oregon. Weddle Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019