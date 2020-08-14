Pastor Ralph Roy Schwartz
Pastor Ralph Roy Schwartz was born December 14, 1937 in Hatfield, PA and went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 5:05 AM in Salem, OR.
During the final months of life, Ralph was showered with prayers and greetings of love from around the world in honor of his faithful and dedicated service to God. Ralph was known for a gentle spirit, genuine love for people, and tireless service with his heart, mouth, and hands.
A memorial service will be held at Kingwood Bible Church, 1125 Elm Street, NW, Salem, Oregon 97304 on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Please contact sharaygrace19@yahoo.com if you would like to access a Live YouTube or Facebook version of the event.
In lieu of flowers, the Schwartz family suggests donations to the Technology Capital Campaign Fund of Kingwood Bible Church. Online gifts in Ralph's memory may be sent to Give at kingwoodbible.net
by selecting Capital Campaign or clicking on https://kingwood.churchcenter.com/giving/to/capital-campaign