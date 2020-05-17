|
|
Ralph Seeger
My 'Bro' Ralph Seeger passed away April 18th. He was born March 18,1951. He was 69. He lived most of his life in Salem, Oregon. He left this world way to soon. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He loved rafting and being on the water. He loved the Oregon Coast. He spent many happy times crabbing or just enjoying the beaches. He is survived by his sister Nancy Johnson and her husband Dave, his nephews Thomas (Tommy) and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Frances Seeger. He will be missed forever by his family and friends and remembered as a kind hearted soul with a caring heart. He will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 17 to May 24, 2020