Ramona E. Finegan
Salem - Ramona E. Finegan was born on December 24th, 1925, the first child of Lola (Westenhouse) Stringer and Sidney P. Stringer. She was born at the family homestead near Scio, Oregon.
She attended a one-room schoolhouse until she started high school in Lebanon, graduating with the Class of 43.
In 1946 she married Wayne T. Finegan of Scio. In 1956 they moved to Salem, where she resided until her death.
She was a 30-year employee of Salem Auto Parts, working in the financial department.
Throughout her life she enjoyed many activities. She was an avid gardener and home canner; she liked to camp, cook, do crafts, and attend gatherings of family and friends, often being the "ring leader" and organizer. She was active in her church, Knight Memorial Congregational, and in the Salem Fuchsia Society. She was also a great admirer of cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, her brother, Marlin Stringer of Portland, Oregon; her mother, her husband, and many extended family members and friends. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.
In her honor, contributions may be made to the Salem Friends of Felines or the Humane Society. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - to 7:00 pm Friday, March 13th and 9:00 am - 10:30 am Sunday, March 15th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 11:00 am. Mrs. Finegan will be laid to rest next to her husband, Wayne Finegan at Providence Cemetery in Scio.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 8, 2020