Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Clason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona F. Clason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona F. Clason Obituary
Ramona F. Clason

Mehama - Ramona was born on September 30, 1933 in Sublimity on the family farm. She attended North Salem High School, graduating in 1951. She married Eugene Clason and together they started a family. Ramona moved to Mehama and lived there for over 60 years. Throughout her life, she worked at Norpac for 26 1/2 years until her retirement in 1995. Ramona made many friends while working there and enjoyed her work very much. Besides working, she enjoyed living on the river and sharing it with family and friends. She also loved gardening, knitting and crocheting, dancing and music in addition to watching her beloved Trail Blazers. Ramona's favorite holiday was Christmas and she would decorate her entire house, wrap presents and ensure every visitor on Christmas Eve received a gift. But most of all she loved her family. Ramona passed away on October 26, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at age 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; parents and 7 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Mark) Gescher, Lori (Dennis) Cozby, Karen Clason-Weber and Teresa Hillyer; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A visitation will be held on November 1, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Weddle Funeral Service, followed by a 2pm graveside service at Fox Valley Cemetery in Lyons. Please visit the online memorial at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now