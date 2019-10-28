|
Ramona F. Clason
Mehama - Ramona was born on September 30, 1933 in Sublimity on the family farm. She attended North Salem High School, graduating in 1951. She married Eugene Clason and together they started a family. Ramona moved to Mehama and lived there for over 60 years. Throughout her life, she worked at Norpac for 26 1/2 years until her retirement in 1995. Ramona made many friends while working there and enjoyed her work very much. Besides working, she enjoyed living on the river and sharing it with family and friends. She also loved gardening, knitting and crocheting, dancing and music in addition to watching her beloved Trail Blazers. Ramona's favorite holiday was Christmas and she would decorate her entire house, wrap presents and ensure every visitor on Christmas Eve received a gift. But most of all she loved her family. Ramona passed away on October 26, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at age 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; parents and 7 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Mark) Gescher, Lori (Dennis) Cozby, Karen Clason-Weber and Teresa Hillyer; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A visitation will be held on November 1, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Weddle Funeral Service, followed by a 2pm graveside service at Fox Valley Cemetery in Lyons. Please visit the online memorial at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019