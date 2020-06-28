Randle "Randy" King
Salem - Randy was born in Chehalis, Washington to Claude and Doris King. He lived in the small town of Dody, Washington where he spent many hours playing with his cousin, Harold, whom he has always considered his best friend. His family then moved to Lincoln City, Oregon where he graduated from Taft High School in 1969. His love of cars started at an early age and he never lost that love, owning many different classic cars. His current love is a 1951 Ford custom.
Randy is survived by his first love, Lora; brothers, Russel (Mary) and Richard (Donna); son, Ray King; daughters, Brenda Hyder (Troy) and Nicole Rainbolt (Ryan); Grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Liam, Lyle, and Lauren (due in August); and great grand-daughter, Nora. Randy loved his children with all his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Doris and brother Ray.
We will have a celebration of life when allowed due to our country's situation. We are hoping to have a memorial car show when allowed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Randy was not a veteran but his best friend Art is. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.