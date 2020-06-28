Randle "Randy" King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randle "Randy" King

Salem - Randy was born in Chehalis, Washington to Claude and Doris King. He lived in the small town of Dody, Washington where he spent many hours playing with his cousin, Harold, whom he has always considered his best friend. His family then moved to Lincoln City, Oregon where he graduated from Taft High School in 1969. His love of cars started at an early age and he never lost that love, owning many different classic cars. His current love is a 1951 Ford custom.

Randy is survived by his first love, Lora; brothers, Russel (Mary) and Richard (Donna); son, Ray King; daughters, Brenda Hyder (Troy) and Nicole Rainbolt (Ryan); Grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Liam, Lyle, and Lauren (due in August); and great grand-daughter, Nora. Randy loved his children with all his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Doris and brother Ray.

We will have a celebration of life when allowed due to our country's situation. We are hoping to have a memorial car show when allowed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Randy was not a veteran but his best friend Art is. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved