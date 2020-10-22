Randy L. Claflin
Salem - Randy L. Claflin was born on August 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Percy and Marian (Dickerson) Claflin. Randy attended Central Linn High School in Halsey, Oregon and graduated in 1971. In 1975 he married Mary A. Hill who he met through friends and together they had two sons, Ryan and Dave who were the light of his world. Throughout his life Randy lived in Salem for 45 years, Jefferson, Halsey and Minneapolis Minnesota. While living in Oregon he was the sole owner of Superior Door Inc. until he became ill. Randy was incredibly hardworking and humble when it came to his business. Besides work, he enjoyed camping, fly fishing, rebuilding old cars and motorcycles and spending time with his sons and grandsons. Randy also attended Morning Star Community Church and enjoyed fellowship there. Randy passed away at age 67 on October 20, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Donald Hill; step father, Ken Mull Sr.; brother's-in-law, Donnie Hill and Tee Waskosky and a nephew, Aaron Hawkenson. Randy is survived by his wife, Mary A. Claflin; sons, Ryan Claflin and Dave Claflin; grandchildren, Jayden and James Mallory; siblings, Ron Claflin, Terry Claflin, Tami Hawkenson and Kenneth Mull, Jr. in addition to many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Jefferson Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Meyer, Oregon Oncology and Willamette Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Randy. In lieu of flowers consider donations to Willamette Valley Hospice. Please sign the online guestbook at weddle-funeral.com