Ray Blackmer
In Loving Memory Of Ray Blackmer

Happy first birthday in heaven, Daddy. It's been the toughest year of our lives since you left, but we know you're in a much better place enjoying your rewards for your time here on earth and the storms you weathered with super-human spirit. Please tell Jesus that we will always be grateful for Him letting one of his top angels spend some time here on earth. You are missed by more people than you would have imagined and you will always be a part of us.

Till we get to hug you again,

Mom, Laurie, Bob and Juli




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
