|
|
Ray Lee Martin
Salem - Salem- Ray 74, died on February 16, 2019 after a long battle with CHF. He was born in Allison, TX and lived in California where he retired from Cal Edison Power Co. He then moved to Oregon where he purchased and ran Valley Farm Feed Store in Salem. Ray loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, hunting, fishing, golfing, boating and running his race car at Woodburn Drag Strip; in the 1990's running the Winston Drag Circuit. Ray is survived by his mother; Bonnie Field, his wife; Patricia (Pat Crabtree), his sister; Donna Smith. son; Christopher Martin (Michelle), daughter; Elizabeth Morton (Steve) his "bonus children"; DeAnn Holland, Richard Hedges (Kristin), and Heather McClintock. Ray had 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother. A private service will be held at Ray's request. The family wishes to thank Serenity Hospice for their care and continuing compassion and North Santiam Funeral Service for their amazing service and ability to make this grievous event manageable.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019