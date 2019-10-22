Services
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Files
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Owen Files

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Owen Files Obituary
Ray Owen Files

Salem - Ray Owen Files passed away in Salem, Oregon on October 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Ray was born in Bakersfield, CA to Willard and Delores Files on January 26, 1952. He spent his childhood there. The family relocated to the Medford, OR and Klamath Falls area where Ray completed school.

Ray began a career in the sign industry and worked in this arena his entire life, starting as a serviceman repairing signs, and eventually working up to general manager at Ad Art, one the largest sign companies in the world. He worked for Martin Brothers Sign Company and Salem Sign Company. He was a consultant on the restoration of the marquee at the historic Elsinore Theater. In his retirement he volunteered at the Polk County Museum and founded Secret Cemeteries and organized Polk Cemetery Savers, an organization that continues the repair and restoration of Pioneer Cemeteries in Polk County.

Ray married Linda Robinson in 1971 and has two children, Lisa Barnes and Colin Files. Grandchildren include Morgan, Sterling, Sylvie, Forest, Violet, Dessa and one great-grandchild, Jasper. He is survived by one brother, Jim Files of West Virginia.

In 1997, Ray married Nancy Weber. They lived in Monmouth and enjoyed many years together.

Interment will be at Jacksonville Cemetery, Jacksonville, OR at a later date. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now