|
|
Ray Owen Files
Salem - Ray Owen Files passed away in Salem, Oregon on October 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Ray was born in Bakersfield, CA to Willard and Delores Files on January 26, 1952. He spent his childhood there. The family relocated to the Medford, OR and Klamath Falls area where Ray completed school.
Ray began a career in the sign industry and worked in this arena his entire life, starting as a serviceman repairing signs, and eventually working up to general manager at Ad Art, one the largest sign companies in the world. He worked for Martin Brothers Sign Company and Salem Sign Company. He was a consultant on the restoration of the marquee at the historic Elsinore Theater. In his retirement he volunteered at the Polk County Museum and founded Secret Cemeteries and organized Polk Cemetery Savers, an organization that continues the repair and restoration of Pioneer Cemeteries in Polk County.
Ray married Linda Robinson in 1971 and has two children, Lisa Barnes and Colin Files. Grandchildren include Morgan, Sterling, Sylvie, Forest, Violet, Dessa and one great-grandchild, Jasper. He is survived by one brother, Jim Files of West Virginia.
In 1997, Ray married Nancy Weber. They lived in Monmouth and enjoyed many years together.
Interment will be at Jacksonville Cemetery, Jacksonville, OR at a later date. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019