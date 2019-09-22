|
Raymond J. Stose
- - Readers of his popular twice-weekly Outdoor Oregon column in The Statesman Journal (1959-1981) may remember Ray Stose. Ray, 95, passed away on September 6, 2019, joining his beloved wife of 71 years, Grace, who predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his sons, Ray, Jr. (Pamela), Thomas (Susan), and daughter Janell, four grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was predeceased by his sister, Elaine Crisp of Portland.
Ray proudly fought with the Navy in World War II aboard the USS West Virginia, in many important battles in the South Pacific. His battleship was present in Tokyo Bay when Hirohito signed the Instrument of Surrender aboard the USS Missouri, which signified the end of the war.
On returning from the war, Ray settled into a long career with the Oregon Department of Transportation as the Manager of Safety and Health. After retiring, he and Grace lived in Hawaii where he managed a condominium in Kaimuki on Oahu, spending his spare hours with his daughter and her family. Grace and he enjoyed square dancing and danced whenever and wherever they happened to be in their later travels and in Salem, Oregon where they settled prior to moving to Vancouver, Washington to share a home with son Tom and his wife, Sue.
Ray was still fishing as recently as this past summer, when he joined son Tom and nephew Jim Crisp of Portland for a couple of exciting trips to Lake Merwin for Kokanee.
Internment was held on September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019