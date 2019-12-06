|
Raymond John Bielemeier
Mt. Angel - Raymond John Bielemeier
May 15, 1924- November 8, 2019
Raymond John Bielemeier, a lifelong resident of Mt. Angel, Oregon, passed away on November 8th, 2019, at the age of 95. Ray was born on May 15th, 1924, the first of 5 children, to George and Anna (Klein) Bielemeier. Growing up on the family berry farm instilled in Ray the work ethic he carried with him throughout his life. Ray attended high school at Mt. Angel Abbey Prep School, graduating in the Class of 1942. Although baseball was Ray's favorite teen-age leisure time activity, he was drawn into helping his Uncles Jack and Matt build houses at a young age, which led him into starting his own business in and around the Mt.Angel area. His natural talent showed in his fine craftsmanship of not only building homes, but of designing the plans, and building the custom cabinets for his clients, many of whom were lifelong friends and family. Ray's fine handiwork can be seen all around Mt. Angel.
In 1946, Ray married Marian Konen at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel. After their honeymoon to Yellowstone National Park, they moved into the home where they spent their 73 years of marriage while raising their 4 children, Nick, Char, Gregg and John, and hosting many holiday gatherings, birthday parties, picnics and other social and church events. Their home was always comfortable and guests were always welcome, day or night. As a young father, Ray worked very hard to make sure that Marian could stay home to nurture the growing children. There was always time, however, for many family adventures such as traveling to Crater Lake in their '58 Ford Wagon, annual camping trips with friends and family to Three Creeks Lake, fishing on the Metolius River, goose hunting at Summer Lake, and many opening days of fishing on the Abiqua or at Suttle Lake. When time allowed, Ray would be in his woodshop building furniture and cabinets for his family, toys for the kids' Christmases and birthdays, and birdhouses and flower boxes for the yard and garden, even elaborate stage sets for the high school plays. His ongoing project of making willow walking canes continued into his 90s. His plan to remodel their own home was a work in progress, many times set aside to help someone else in the community to remodel or build a home.
If Ray wasn't tending to a building project, he was enjoying his hobbies of horseback riding, fishing, gardening, and reading his favorite Louis L'Amour western novels. From 1969-1979, he was blessed with six Grandsons and one Granddaughter, and he made each of them feel as if they were his favorite. They all loved his tender ways and his great sense of humor. Almost twenty years later, he would endear himself in the same way to his fourteen Great Grandchildren. Ray went out of his way to connect with friends and neighbors, never too busy for a smile and a chat. He loved getting together with friends once a week at the Burger Time Cafe to talk about all the important local news over a cup of coffee. Ray's community activities revolved around St. Mary's Church, where he was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. When the earthquake of 1993 damaged much of St. Mary's Church, Ray's valuable advice and expertise came to the forefront when important decisions about repairing and rebuilding needed to be made. After he "retired" from building homes, Ray became the Maintenance Technician for St. Mary's parish, in charge of the upkeep of the buildings and the grounds, putting to use many of the technical skills he had learned over the previous 70 years. In their later years, Ray and Marian made frequent fishing trips to Central Oregon and the Oregon Coast. They enjoyed traveling around the U.S. visiting relatives, exploring family birthplaces in Idaho and Minnesota, and experiencing the sights of Disneyland.
Ray Bielemeier lived a full and blessed life. His achievements were done quietly and without the desire for recognition. He was a man of deep faith, a unique blend of hard work, loyalty, kindness, generosity, honesty, humility and humor. In his last days, he accepted his illness with grace, and was surrounded with love and support from his family, his friends and his church, all saying "Well done, good and faithful servant".
The family wishes to thank the staff at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center for the end-of-life care given to Ray in his last days.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marian; his son Nick (wife Pam) of Hood River; his daughter, Char Arritola (husband Rick) of Mt. Angel; his son Gregg of Portland; his son John (wife MaryKay) of Gearhart; Grandchildren Lance, Troy, Eric and Brad Arritola; Josh Bielemeier; Carmen (Bielemeier) Tuttle; and Aaron Bielemeier; 14 Great Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren; his sister, MaryAnn Havlik of Mt. Angel; sister-in-law, Joan Bielemeier of Sublimity. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Bielemeier, his brothers Joe, Jim, and Arnie; brothers-in-law Bob Havlik, sisters-in-law Rita Bielemeier, and Virginia Bielemeier.
Following the praying of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., a mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Mt. Angel, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the Parish Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory can be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt.Angel, designated for church maintenance projects. Arrangements are under the direction of Unger Funeral Chapel in Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019