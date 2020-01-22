Services
Resources
Aumsville - Raymond Joseph Bartosz, 92 of Aumsville, passed away January 21,2020 surrounded by family. Raymond was born at home in Shaw, OR, June 9, 1927 to the late Edmund and Elizabeth Bartosz (Wunder). Raymond was married to Doris (Van Handel) just shy of 70 years. He lived on the farm south of Aumsville his entire life and grew crops for Stayton Canning Company/Norpac Foods for 73 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and raised 5 children. He farmed with his wife, his number one truck driver, until 2005 at the age of 79. He was a charter member of the Mt. Jefferson Snowmobile Club; served as President and board member for many years, as well as a lifetime member. Served on the Board of the Santiam Water Control District and as an Area Advisor for Marion County Public Works Planning Commission. Next to his passion of farming, he enjoyed snowmobiling around Oregon, Washington and Wyoming at Yellowstone, hunting, boating, camping and dancing with his bride at the local dance halls. He could repair any auto or equipment and was a talented carpenter and successfully built his own home. He even went out of his comfort zone to travel to Australia and New Zealand. Raymond is survived by his loving and devoted wife; Doris and four daughters: Donna Bartosz of Salem, Peggy and Pete Huckstadt of Bonney Lake, WA, Janet and Mark Schumacher of Stayton, and Patty and Terrill Isaak of Pendleton; grandchildren: Chris, Danny, Stefanie, Briana, Justin and Daryl; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Paisley, Maddie, Earl and arriving soon, baby Blake; also sister; Frances Ruef. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Recitation of rosary will be Friday, January 24 at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Private interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Reception to follow Mass at the church Parish Center next to the church. Memorial donations may be made in Raymond's name to: Alzheimer's Association-ALZ.org. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
