|
|
Raymond Kent Blackmer
Salem - Raymond Kent Blackmer, age 74, lifelong resident of Salem, Oregon, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Ray was born January 31, 1945, to Kenneth and Mary (McCackren) Blackmer, one of four sons.
He was raised and resided in Salem where he met his future wife, Diane Wagner, who also resided on Baxter Street where they met in the softball sandlot. Together Ray and Diane were united in marriage on June 18, 1965. To this union they had three children, Laurie, Bob and Julie. His family affectionately referred to Ray as "Kenny." Ray loved attending his children's sporting events, always bringing his camera with him to capture their moments growing up. He loved photography, listening to music, and was known for a legendary sweet tooth (most notably for peanut M&M's). He also had an excellent sense of humor and loved to sing, both of which endeared people to him almost instantly.
Ray served for a short time in the US Navy Reserves. He worked for more than 20 years at Doty & Company as a CPA, as well as a few other small accounting firms in Salem, retiring after 49 years. Ray served many years as treasurer for local Little League teams and was an active member with the South Salem Friends Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane; children Laurie Hall, Bob Blackmer, Julie Blackmer Pfenning; son-in-love Mike Pfenning; four grandchildren: Jordan Hall, Justin Hall, Shane Strain and Jacob Pfenning; two great-grandchildren: Greyson and Harper: and brothers: David and Donald.
Celebration of Ray's life will be at 2pm, Saturday, August 19, 2019, at the South Salem Friends Church, 1140 Baxter Rd SE in Salem. He will be laid to rest at Belcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements with Howell, Edwards, Doerksen Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Blackmer family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 15, 2019