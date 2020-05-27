|
|
Raymond L. Tompkins
Salem - Ray Tompkins, 93, died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 25. He was born on October 12, 1926 in Salem, Oregon. Ray attended Salem High School through his Junior year, then graduated from San Diego High School in June 1944. He joined the war effort for WWII, spending two years as a Gunner's Mate 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy. After an honorable discharge in June 1946, Ray moved back to Salem and had several jobs before meeting and courting Alice Jackson at his meter reading job at the Salem Gas Company. They married in Raymond, Washington on September 24, 1949 and were married for 61 years before Alice's passing in 2011.
Ray began a career for the Salem Fire Department in 1950, where he worked 36 years before retiring in 1986. While working as a firefighter, he also had his own business as a brick mason for 35 years.
Ray was a member of the Salem Elks Lodge for nearly 50 years, where he served as an officer for 10 years. He was a member of The American Legion, Post 136, for 67 years, where he served as the post commander in 1973.
In recent years, he was quite active with social events and attending chapel services at Paradise Island Mobile Home Park; making friends and developing relationships with neighbors.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family meant everything to Ray, as he always mentioned.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice and brothers Robert and Allen. He is survived by his children Dan (Koleen), Don (Ellen), David (Ruth), Susan (Jim); grandchildren Tony (Mandy), Bill, Andrew, Alyssa (Shawn), Alex, Kelsey (Tim), Connor; great-grandchildren Hayden and Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to Paradise Island Chapel in memory of Ray Tompkins. Contributions can be sent to Dea Williams at 3100 Turner Rd. SE #311, Salem, OR 97302.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 27 to May 28, 2020