Raymond R. Harvey
Sheridan - Raymond Riley Harvey passed away on August 19, 2019 at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon, after a hard fought battle with stage 4 cancer with his wife of 34 years, by his side. He was 72 years old, born in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Raymond Rudolph Harvey and Barbara Jean Tucker.
He was most proud of being a Marine, serving 3 tours of duty in Vietnam during the war, staying in the service and teaching electronics for 10 years. After the Marines, he worked at the airport in Indianapolis and then at RCA before relocating to California where his brother Onon Harvey lived. There he started a business repairing business machines and then computers as the market evolved and computers took the place of word processors.
In April 1985, he met Carolyn Suzukawa at a church in Palo Alto that they both attended and married her on July 21st that same year in the Japanese Garden in San Mateo, California. In 1992, after visiting in Oregon on many occasions, they decided to relocate and bought a farm in Sheridan, Oregon to realize a dream that had sustained him through the hard times during his tours of service in Vietnam. They planned to be self-sufficient and sustainable; to that end they bought and were gifted sheep to use the wool to spin for clothing and blankets and for food. They bought used equipment and farm machinery they could afford and Ray learned to repair and operate them to cut their own hay for winter feed. During this time, Ray started work for WMS Gaming, known as Williams Gaming at the time, servicing and installing video poker machines at the main building and various Oregon Lottery Locations. As the industry grew and Indian Casinos started using his company's gaming machines, his territory grew to include Washington, Idaho, and California, besides Oregon, with 4 other techs working under his direction. He retired in 2016 and had more time to work on his passions of turning wood bowls on the lathe and creating segmented bowls he finished on the lathe.
Raymond is survived by his wife Carolyn, his mother Barbara, his sister Dorothy and step-siblings: Onan, Don, Carol, and Josie. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond Rudolph.
Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am, there will be an Honor Guard Ceremony at the Sheridan Veteran's Memorial on Main Street with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Sheridan United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (234 N. Bridge St., Sheridan) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity or cause of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 31, 2019