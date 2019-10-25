|
Raymond Robert Boucher
Keizer - Raymond Robert Boucher, as we called him "The King of Keizer" passed away October 12th 2019 with all of his loved ones by his side. Ray was born in Scobey, Montana April 4th 1928 to his parents Joe and Fernie Boucher. At an early age of nine, Ray and the Boucher family moved to Salem Oregon. He graduated from Salem High School where he was very athletic, participating in a number of sports. This is where he started acquiring his life long love of competition. He competed with his friends in nearly any activity you can think of. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served as a Military Police Officer in Korea. He loved his military experience as he learned different cultures, and even learned a few Korean songs he would often sing.
After his military stint, Ray went to trade school and became a graduate Horologist by trade (a watchmaker). While working as a jeweler in Silverton, Ray met the love of his life Louise Smith. They married in 1953, the same year he opened Boucher's Jewelers in Keizer. Ray was a non stop community leader, where he was a charter leader member of Keizer Rotary and the Keizer Merchants, which later grew into the Chamber of Commerce as we know today. He was the president of Keizer Rotary in 1969, the Merchant of the Year in 1959, and Keizer's First Citizen in 1971. Ray made friends fast with his contagious personality and quick wit, when you crossed his path, you remembered it. His love for people was one of his best attributes.
Thoroughbred horses became a passion throughout Ray's adult years as he owed and raced over 250 horses. Raw was an outstanding breeder of thoroughbreds, becoming the Breeder of the Year in Oregon, also a two-time Thoroughbred Owner of the Year in Oregon. Ray loved Spirit Mountain Casino in later years in life where he was a great Craps player. It was another way for Ray to compete and gamble, once stating, "It's not worth playing unless there is money in it."
Ray lived to be 91 years old and passed away as sharp as a tack. He is Preceded in death by his mother and father Fernie & Joe, and his sisters Shirley Richey and Dorothy Banks. He is survived by his Wife Louise Boucher, and his sons Ron (Carol), Jeff (Daphne), and Steve (Molly). Also seven grandchildren Brent Boucher (Andrea), Kristy Harrison, Grayson Boucher, Landon Boucher (Aolani), Amber Boucher (Wes), Shelby Boucher, and Brycen Boucher and four great grandchildren Kendra, Brooklyn, Allison and Leah.
A special thanks goes out to his great friends Denny Pieters, Jerry Gregg, and the staff at Avamere Court for making the end of Ray's Life Special.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019