Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4440 State Street
Salem, OR
Rebecca Mae Thorn


Rebecca Mae Thorn

Salem - December 4, 1932 - May 6, 2019

Becky passed away peacefully on May 6th in her home, surrounded by family. Becky was born to Edith and Clyde Henderson in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She was the youngest of 8. She married Robert (Bob) Thorn, they had 3 children, and were married for 68 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, all 7 siblings, and her daughter Vickie. Becky is survived by her husband Bob; her children Bob (Debi) and Cindy (Bruce); 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm Monday May 13, 2019 at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4440 State Street in Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St NW Salem, OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019
