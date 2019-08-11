Services
Renata A. Johnson Obituary
Renata A Johnson

Salem - Renata (Rene) Agnes Johnson, age 103, died on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 in Salem Oregon, surrounded by her loved ones at Rosewood Court Residential Care. Rene was born in Lowry, South Dakota on August 22nd 1915. She was the 4th youngest of a large family of 19 brothers and sisters. She attended school through the 8th grade.

Rene moved to the Pacific Northwest during World War II, where she lived in Seattle working at a Boeing airplane factory. She moved to Salem in the 50's where she met her husband, Donald H Johnson when she was working at The Owl Drug store lunch counter. She was married to Don on March 24, 1958.

Rene and Don owned Jary's Flowers until he retired in1996. She was active in the church, enjoyed cooking and socializing with friends and family. She is survived by her son Jerald, his wife Samantha and granddaughter's Jennifer and Nicole.

A celebration of life will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 4505 River Rd N, Keizer on August 17th at 10:00am.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Johnson family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019
