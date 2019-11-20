|
Renée Paulette Albrecht
Salem - Renée Albrecht was born to Henri and Jeanne Fick on May 2, 1924 in Paris, France. She had 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Renée was baptized into the Christian faith July 20, 1924 in Paris, France. And was confirmed in her faith on June 19, 1934.
Renée grew up in Paris. Towards the end of WWII she met the love of her life, Rudy Albrecht a US corporal in the 323rd Troop Carrier Sq. and they were married February 19, 1946, in Paris, France.
Rudy brought his bride to the United States and settled first in Rolla, North Dakota, with the Albrecht clan. They lived for a while in Minneapolis where Renée worked in the Honeywell Plant, but winters were far too cold so they moved to Boise, Idaho where her brother, Roger and his wife, Roseline eventually joined them. While in Boise, Renée became a U.S. Citizen on August 28th, 1951, a very proud moment for her.
Together they were blessed with a daughter, Rhonda, who now lives in New York State.
In March 1996 they moved to Salem, Oregon, joining and serving the Lord at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Renée was an active servant of the Lord helping out various ministries where she could. She was a dear friend to so many, always wanting to teach and help them speak French.
Renée is survived by her daughter Rhonda, grand-children, Kristin Jenkin, Jennifer Booth and Sara Rheaume and seven great grandchildren.
Renée now rests in the hands of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A' la memorie de Renée Paulette Albrecht : Je te souhhaite de reposer en paix, che're amie
Memorial donations can be made in Renée's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Committal will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
The Sanderson family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care she received as a resident of Rosewood Court. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019