Salem - Ricardo (Rick) Alexander Elston, 57, of Salem, OR passed away on January 30, 2019 at 2 am surrounded by family.

Born in Seoul, Korea to Chong Ye Lee on December 4, 1961 he was later adopted by John and Jannetta Elston on July 12, 1969 in West Chester, PA. Rick moved to McMinnville, OR in 1976 and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1981.

It was after moving to Dallas, TX that Rick was introduced to Janet Purdum of Salem, OR by a mutual friend to be a pen pal. After two years of correspondence he moved back to Oregon and married Janet on March 4, 1989. He and Janet raised two beautiful children together. He worked in the Sheet Metal Industry for over twenty years.

Rick enjoyed camping and road trips with his family including nieces and nephews, cooking for big groups, and telling stories about his twelve beloved adopted siblings. In 1998 he found his birth mother and in 2017 he found birth brother. Between 2009 and 2019 Ricardo struggled with diabetes, heart failure, strokes and kidney failure.

He is preceded in death by his father, John R Elston; mother, Jannetta H.B. Elston; mother, Chong Ye Warmboe; and adopted brother, Domonick.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janet; son, Jonathon; daughter, Virginia; birth brother, Michael; adopted brothers, Brian, Evan and Emanual; and adopted sisters, Sarita, Katrina, Judy, Lashawna, Gail, Deanna, Latrisha, and Marlena. He was loved by many nieces and nephews.

A Gofundme is setup for Janet and the family (gofundme.com/please-support-the-elston-family-donate).

A Memorial is undetermined at this time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
