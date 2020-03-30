Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bunselmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Bunselmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Bunselmeyer Obituary
Richard A. Bunselmeyer

Salem - Richard "Rick" Anthony Bunselmeyer, 48, passed away on March 25th, 2020. He was born on March 28th, 1971 to Walter and Roberta Bunselmeyer in Springfield, Missouri. After winning the Master Craftsman award from Dana Junior High in San Pedro California, Rick spent his adult life in Oregon and graduated Chemeketa Community College in 1994 with a degree in automotive technology. He then worked in the plastic manufacturing industry for over 25 years.

Among Rick's hobbies were fishing, listening to music, and collecting cars. He loved having friends and family members over for barbecues, and working on various handiwork projects on his house. Rick was incredibly smart and could fix any problem that arose. He put family members first and always made sure they were taken care of and loved.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Bunselmeyer, his three children Alyssa, Anthony and Katie, his granddaughter Maleyah, his brother Douglass Bunselmeyer and 2 nieces and 7 nephews.

A memorial service will take place in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -