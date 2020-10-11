1/1
Richard Alan "Dick" Hayden
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Alan Hayden

Salem - Richard Alan Hayden, 76, of Salem, Oregon passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Richard was born on January 14, 1944 in Palo Alto, California to Harold Noel and Betty Jean Hayden. He graduated from La Sierra High School in Sacramento and earned a BS in Business Administration from Sacramento State College (now California State University at Sacramento). He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves at McClellan AFB, CA from 1963-1969.

Richard was very athletic growing up and primarily enjoyed playing football. He played for La Sierra's nearly undefeated football team. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fly fishing. Growing up he was a member of the Soda Springs and Sugar Bowl Ski Patrols. In retirement he continued to enjoy fly fishing and riding his motorcycle with a group of local friends.

Richard retired as the Urban Renewal Administrator for the City of Salem in 2003, after 23 years of service. He was instrumental in the urban revitalization of downtown Salem, completing such projects as Salem Center, the downtown sky bridges, and his final project the Salem Convention Center.

He is survived by his wife, Joi (née Gamble) of 55 years; son, Jeff; daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Anson; and one brother and sister. At Richard's request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Assistance League of Salem/Keizer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
You fought so courageously Thank you for all the years of friendship and ❤ Lovingly Gai
Gai Alexander
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved