Richard "Dick" Alan Hayden
Salem - Richard Alan Hayden, 76, of Salem, Oregon passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Richard was born on January 14, 1944 in Palo Alto, California to Harold Noel and Betty Jean Hayden. He graduated from La Sierra High School in Sacramento and earned a BS in Business Administration from Sacramento State College (now California State University at Sacramento). He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves at McClellan AFB, CA from 1963-1969.
Richard was very athletic growing up and primarily enjoyed playing football. He played for La Sierra's nearly undefeated football team. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fly fishing. Growing up he was a member of the Soda Springs and Sugar Bowl Ski Patrols. In retirement he continued to enjoy fly fishing and riding his motorcycle with a group of local friends.
Richard retired as the Urban Renewal Administrator for the City of Salem in 2003, after 23 years of service. He was instrumental in the urban revitalization of downtown Salem, completing such projects as Salem Center, the downtown sky bridges, and his final project the Salem Convention Center.
He is survived by his wife, Joi (née Gamble) of 55 years; son, Jeff; daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Anson; and one brother and sister. At Richard's request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Assistance League of Salem/Keizer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.