Richard "Dick" Alan PalmquistSilverton - Dick passed away in Tualatin on October 25, 2020.He was born to Elmer and Dora (Geren) Palmquist in Silverton on July 12, 1940; he was 1 of 6 children. He was raised in the Silverton area and graduated from Silverton High School.Dick married Karen J. Clapp on April 8, 1961 in Oregon City, Oregon. He enjoyed singing, camping with family, reading and being with friends.Dick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen, daughter, Donna Kluth and son, Jeff Palmquist, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Full obituary available at: https://www.ungerfuneralchapel.com/obituary/richard-palmquist