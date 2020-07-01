Richard Alan Schiel
Richard Schiel was born December 2, 1947 in Salem, Oregon to Harold F. Schiel and Vera A. Schiel (Smith). Richard graduated in 1966 from Woodburn High School.
In 1970 Richard married Debra Silseth. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. They had 2 sons, whom they were both very proud of, Jonathan and Darrin. He had 2 granddaughters, Zoe and Arriana, whom he doted on.
Despite many years of health challenges, he maintained his faith in God and his sense of humor. Richard put others first and he genuinely cared for everyone he met. He left a loving impression in the hearts, minds and lives of people who knew him. He worked with non-profit organizations which was a testimony of his compassion for others.
Richard passed suddenly on 6/14/2020. He is survived by his wife, sons, granddaughters, and his older brother Mike.
Due to COVID-19 we will be having a private family service July 9, 2020 at 1pm at Capital Baptist Church, 3000 Lansing Ave NE, Salem, OR 97301.
In lieu of flowers or money we are asking friends and family to honor Richard by making a Memorial Donation in his name to The Gideon's (gideons.org/donate
). It was his passion to spread the word of God to as many people as he could. We can't think of a better way to honor this man.