Salem - Richard Solomon Apodaca of Salem Oregon went home to be with the Lord on August 31st 2019 at his home with his family and friends by his side. He was born on July 11th 1961 in Nessa Oregon, the son of the late Felina Gallegos Apodaca. He was the third of seven siblings. In his early years he enjoyed drawing and the 'night life' where he landed his nick name 'Richie Red". He was a spiritual man who enjoyed spending time with his family, laughing with his granddaughter and wearing a smile on his face. He was a caring friend, supportive brother and loving Grandpa. He will be deeply missed. He survived by his 3 children, Rose Marie Irish of Keizer Oregon, Leanne Irish of California and Richard Apodaca of Keizer Oregon. He has one grandchild, Adalena Apodaca.

A celebration of Richards life will be held on September 14th at 10:00am at Rest Lawn funeral home in Salem, Oregon. Followed by a graveside interment of his ashes in the Memory Garden next to his Mother's resting place. We will conclude the Celebration of Life with a lunch reception; at this time friends and family will have a chance to share in their favorite memories of Richie.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 13, 2019
